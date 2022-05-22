ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

