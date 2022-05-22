Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) PT Raised to GBX 1,351 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.18) to GBX 1,351 ($16.65) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s current price.

LON ATG opened at GBX 903 ($11.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -26.88. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 712 ($8.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 966.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.04.

About Auction Technology Group (Get Rating)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

