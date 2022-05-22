AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

AUDC opened at $21.14 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

