Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAR. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

