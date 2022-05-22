Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.85).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 312.40 ($3.85) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.31.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

