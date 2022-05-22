Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.34) to GBX 356 ($4.39) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

