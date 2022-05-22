BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.48) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.60) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.70).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 741.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 641.27. The company has a market capitalization of £23.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782.40 ($9.64).

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,162.52). Insiders purchased 60 shares of company stock worth $45,200 in the last quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

