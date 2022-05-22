BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.91) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

