Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 3.3%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 31,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,057,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
