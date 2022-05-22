Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 3.3%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 31,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,057,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $6,808,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

