Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.96% of First Foundation worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

