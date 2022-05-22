Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,443,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.42.

Shares of MRTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.