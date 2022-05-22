Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,953,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

