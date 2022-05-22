Barclays Boosts International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 160

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from SEK 145 to SEK 160 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of IPCFF stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

