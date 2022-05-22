Barclays Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

