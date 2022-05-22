Barclays Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $208.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.55.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

