Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 5.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.09. 48,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,212,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $694.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

