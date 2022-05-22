Benchmark Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $27.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.66% from the stock’s current price.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of -195.11 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 276,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

