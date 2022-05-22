Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. 11,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 969.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 499,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

