Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.36 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,761 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

