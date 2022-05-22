BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.67.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.