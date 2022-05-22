Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

BIG opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $786.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

