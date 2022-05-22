BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIGC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

BIGC opened at $18.94 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

