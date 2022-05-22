Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.18.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.