Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.
BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.18.
Bill.com stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98.
In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
