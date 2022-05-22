BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

NYSE:BJ opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

