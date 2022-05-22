Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading 5% Higher

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06. 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -786.15, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.