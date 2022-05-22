BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading 4.3% Higher

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $68.81. 6,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.