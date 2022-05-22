BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.66

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 4159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

