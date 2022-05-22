Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading Up 4.6%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 36,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,523,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

