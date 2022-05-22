BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 14,339 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Avaya worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

AVYA opened at $4.80 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

