BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,232 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $133.87 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

