BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 458,927 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

BTG stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.