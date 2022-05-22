BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

