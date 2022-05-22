BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

