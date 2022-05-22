BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAH stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

