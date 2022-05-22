BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

