BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $20,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,877,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 306.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 164.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

