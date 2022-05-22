BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of MEDNAX worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MEDNAX by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.