BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,061 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

