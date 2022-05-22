BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 38,435 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Arcosa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcosa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcosa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

