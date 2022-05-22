BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 62,449 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,449 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

