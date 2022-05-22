BNP Paribas Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.