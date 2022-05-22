Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.30

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120.47 ($1.49), with a volume of 11861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.18 ($1.59).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.31. The company has a market cap of £764.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.59.
About Boeing (LON:BOE)
