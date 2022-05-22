Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.30

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120.47 ($1.49), with a volume of 11861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.18 ($1.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.31. The company has a market cap of £764.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.59.

Get Boeing alerts:

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.