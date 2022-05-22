Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $192.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of BA stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49. Boeing has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 20.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

