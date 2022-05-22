Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will report $72.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

BRZE stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,349,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.