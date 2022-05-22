Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 3,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 723,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

BRZE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

