Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.71. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.