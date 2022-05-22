Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $124.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.32 million and the lowest is $123.03 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $494.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $495.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $542.05 million, with estimates ranging from $537.38 million to $546.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

IBEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

