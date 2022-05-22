Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15,714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

