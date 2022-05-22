Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

KEYUF opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

