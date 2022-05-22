Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

